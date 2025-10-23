Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Increased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 264,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

