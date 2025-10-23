Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

