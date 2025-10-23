Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.93 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

