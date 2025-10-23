Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:CAT opened at $513.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $544.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

