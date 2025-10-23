Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (down from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,116.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,182.04. The company has a market cap of $474.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $744.26 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

