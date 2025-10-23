Cambridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

