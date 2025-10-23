LifeWealth Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.49 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89. The company has a market cap of $416.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

