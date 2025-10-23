AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Position Lifted by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $228.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $403.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.