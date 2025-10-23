Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 707,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

