Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 59,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 233,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.