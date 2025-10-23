Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $25.90 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,230.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,446.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5,347.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,994.00.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

