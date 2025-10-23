Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

