CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2025

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.966-2.966 EPS.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 33.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.