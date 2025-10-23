CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.966-2.966 EPS.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 33.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.