Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $71.40 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $71,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.