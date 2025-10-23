OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1%

Chevron stock opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.13. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

