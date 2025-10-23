Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

