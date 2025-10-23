Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 382 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,841,273.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,448,213 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.78 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

