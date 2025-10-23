Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.