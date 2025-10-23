Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 10.1%

NFLX opened at $1,116.37 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $744.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $474.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,182.04.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.