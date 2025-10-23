RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.