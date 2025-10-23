Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 59,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 233,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

