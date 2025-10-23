Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Boosted by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $570.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.88 and its 200-day moving average is $564.14. The stock has a market cap of $515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.