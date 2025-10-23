Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $752.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $726.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $771.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

