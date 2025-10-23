Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 149,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

