Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $288.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

