Forum Financial Management LP Sells 263 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $297.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.86. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.