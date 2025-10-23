Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.63 Million Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.4%

TGT stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

