Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

