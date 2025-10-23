Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on October 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exelon stock on October 15th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelon alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,122,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,593,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 506.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.