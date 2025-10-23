Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1%

IAU stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

