Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Decreased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,702,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $605.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.20 and its 200 day moving average is $543.59. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

