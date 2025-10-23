Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

