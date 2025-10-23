Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,299.29.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,232 shares of company stock worth $67,055,346. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $1,127.42 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,140.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,047.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

