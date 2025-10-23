Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,622 shares of company stock worth $13,444,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE WMT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

