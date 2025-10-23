Patten Group Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.