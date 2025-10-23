D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 868 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,055,346 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $1,127.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,047.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

