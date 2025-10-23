Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 3,609 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.91 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

