Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

