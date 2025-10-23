Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

