Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 19 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 97.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 4,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,011.57 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.44.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

