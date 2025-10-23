Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 672 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

