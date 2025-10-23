Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.42. The company has a market capitalization of $327.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

