OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,257,131,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.42. The firm has a market cap of $327.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.