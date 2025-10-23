Cambridge Capital Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $328.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $548.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

