Cambridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

