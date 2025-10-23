Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.30.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SO opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

