Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southern by 19.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BTIG Research began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.30.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:SO opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

