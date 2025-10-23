Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

