DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BK stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

