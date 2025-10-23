Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Trims Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLB by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

SLB Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE SLB opened at $34.88 on Thursday. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

